War in Ukraine: India in Touch With Poland, Romania for Safe Passage to Indian Students

India is in touch with Poland and Romania for help in evacuating and getting Indian students stuck in war-torn Ukraine to safety, sources in the government have told News18, adding that both countries were ready to cooperate.

Sources, however, said that since Ukraine is not allowing its citizens to leave the country, it is difficult to identify foreign nationals among the crowd of people trying to leave. The Indian government is also in touch with Ukraine to facilitate the safe passage of its nationals to neighbouring countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has activated a dedicated Twitter handle, “OpGanga Helpline" (@opganga), to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

The mission to evacuate the stranded Indians from Ukraine has been named “Operation Ganga".

India has already set up round-the-clock “control centres" in Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine through border-crossing points with these countries. The helpline numbers of the control room in Poland are: +48225400000, +48795850877 and +48792712511. Those requiring help can also write an email to controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com, according to the MEA.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Romania are: +40732124309, +40771632567, +40745161631 and +40741528123. The email address for contacting the control room in Romania is controlroombucharest@gmail.com. The MEA said Indians can contact the control room in Hungary on phone numbers +36 308517373, +36 13257742 and +36 13257743. It also has a WhatsApp number: +36 308517373 for assistance.

The helpline numbers of the control room in Slovakia are +421 252631377, +421 252962916 and +421 951697560. The email address is hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in.

