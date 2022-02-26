War in Ukraine: Odisha Govt to Bear Expenses for Safe Return of State People

Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik announced that the State Government will bear the expenses for bringing back students and workers of Odisha stranded in Ukraine. The Chief Minister has also directed that Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner Shri P.K. Jena to coordinate the overall process of bringing the citizens back. Besides, the Resident Commissioner at New Delhi will coordinate with the Government of India over this issue. The Chief Minister has also directed the district administration to collect information regarding students and workers in Ukraine and effectively coordinate with their family members at this hour of crisis.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed about the safe return of Odia students and workers stuck in Ukraine. Jaishankar assured the Chief Minister of the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over telephone this morning and requested him for the safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from the war-torn Ukraine. Shah assured the Chief Minister that Governmentt of India is in touch with the Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers from Ukraine at the earliest.

Notably, near about 3000 Odia people are stranded in Ukraine. Family members have urged the Central Government as well as the Odisha government to take necessary steps for the safe rescue. As per reports nearly 20 students from Jharsuguda, around 15 students from Dhenkanal are studying and stuck in Ukraine. Similarly, students from Sundargarh, Baleswar, Balangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Bargarh are also stranded.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.