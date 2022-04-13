War of Words, 5 FIRs, Possible Arrest: Under Fire for Khargone Violence Fake Tweet, Digvijaya Singh's Troubles Rise

In more trouble for Digvijaya Singh, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said police may arrest the senior Congress leader for posting allegedly fake and communally sensitive tweet on the Khargone violence which has snowballed into a political war of words in the state.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during the Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles. Nearly 100 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, officials earlier said.

As Digvijaya Singh finds himself at the epicentre of the controversy, News18 breaks down the timeline and what ahead for the veteran Congress leader.

• Stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession on Sunday, April 10, in MP’s Khargone, which led to a curfew in the city. Around 100 people have been arrested so far for indulging in the violence and 89 of them have been sent to jail.

• The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the communal violence. The tribunal will also ensure the recovery of damages from the rioters involved in such cases

• Trouble began for former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh when he shared a post on social media which turned out to be fake. On Tuesday morning, Singh took to microblogging site Twitter to post a picture claiming it was taken during the communal violence in Khargone. In the photo, some youths are seen putting up a saffron flag at a mosque.

• Singh tweeted the photo saying, “Did the Khargone administration allow a procession with weapons?" The photo was later found to be fake and deleted by the Congress leader. However, by then it had gone viral.

• Slamming Singh, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: “Digvijaya Singh had earlier passed off a bridge in Pakistan as that of Bhopal and is now spreading confusion by telling people that the photo of a mosque is from Madhya Pradesh. I am taking an opinion from legal experts. A legal action can be taken against Digvijaya Singh."

• MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Digvijaya Singh of fuelling communal tensions in the state. Taking to Twitter, Chouhan wrote: “Digvijaya Singh has tweeted a photo of a youth hoisting a saffron flag at a religious place, he is not from Madhya Pradesh. This tweet is a conspiracy to spread religious frenzy in the state and to ignite communal riots in the state. It is a conspiracy that will not be tolerated."

• On Tuesday evening, an FIR was lodged against Singh in a Bhopal police station. In response, Singh wrote a letter to Bhopal Police Commissioner and as well as Shyamla Hills police station to register a complaint against Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an old post on social media.

• In the letter, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that Chouhan had shared a tampered video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “On May 19, 2019, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan had shared a tampered video of the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This was a criminal offence by Chouhan and an action should be taken against him," he said in the letter.

• On Wednesday, Mishra said police may soon arrest the Congress leader.

• Under fire, Singh said: “Even in my tweet, I had only asked questions. I deleted the tweet only because that picture was not of Khargone."

• Five cases have been filed so far linked to the senior Congress leader. While one is in Bhopal, four other FIRs were registered on Tuesday night in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Satna.

• A relentless Singh, however, said that he won’t stop raising questions against ‘communalism’ even if one lakh FIRs were filed against him. “Even if one lakh FIRs are registered against me for speaking against communal hysteria, I will not regret speaking up," he was quoted as saying.

