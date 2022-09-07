Warangal: Ganesh Idol Decorated With Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.43 Cr Thronged By Devotees in Large Numbers

The Ganesh idol installed at a pandal in Warangal of Telangana state by Vinayaka Trust Bhavan with currency notes has been touted as the costliest Ganesh idol so far where the value of the currency is a whopping Rs.1.43 crore.

The celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi started all over the country on August 29. People have been showing their devotion to Lord Vinayaka by erecting the pandals with a variety of Ganesh idols. The devotees and the organizers of the pandals spent huge money on the god of obstacles with religious fervor.

When it comes to the Ganesh pandal erected by the Vinayaka Trust Bhavan in Warangal has special significance among the devotees during the annual Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The trust which was run by as many as 108 members has been maintaining a naval tradition for the past 16 years. They decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha with currency notes of different colors. The trust members collect the currency notes through donations from the devotees.

The value of the currency notes to decorate the idol has been increasing every year. This year the value of the currency notes decorated with the Lakshmi Ganapathi idol in the pandal reached a whopping amount of Rs. 1.43 crore where a large number of devotees have been thronging Warangal to have a glimpse of the Currency Ganesh idol with due respect and devotion.

