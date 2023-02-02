Home » News » India » Ward Councillor to E-Rickshaw Driver: How Jalpaiguri Man’s Life Took U-Turn

Ward Councillor to E-Rickshaw Driver: How Jalpaiguri Man's Life Took U-Turn

Sarkar was elected the councillor of Ward No. 20 of Jalpaiguri Municipality in 2010 on a Communist Party of India (M) ticket

By: Surajit Dey

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

Local18

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 18:43 IST

Jalpaiguri, India

Nikhil Sarkar and his e-rickshaw. (News18)
Nikhil Sarkar and his e-rickshaw. (News18)

In 2015, he was the ward councillor of Jalpaiguri Municipality. In 2023, he runs e-rickshaw, locally called Toto, to support his family. Nikhil Sarkar’s story is of life’s U-turn.

Sarkar was elected the councillor of Ward No. 20 of Jalpaiguri Municipality in 2010 on a Communist Party of India (M) ticket.

Then, his family was involved in the sale of rice. Over time, the family lost the business. With nowhere to go and the tenure completed, Sarkar was forced to book the vehicle.

“I ferry passengers for a living. There is no shame or loss of honour in this work. Rather, many people benefit from it," he says.

Locals say he continues to serve the public by charging low fare or even ferrying people for free at times.

first published: February 02, 2023, 18:37 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 18:43 IST
