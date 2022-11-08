'Was Asked to Pay for Goa, Punjab Polls': Amid AAP's 'BJP Conspiracy' Charge, Conman Sukesh's 4th Letter

In a third letter released by Sukesh Chandrashekar, the conman has alleged that he was forced to bring “over 20 people to contribute Rs 500 crore towards the Aam Aadmi Party. He further alleged that jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to AAP for Goa and Punjab elections. Chandrashekhar is lodged in Mandoli jail in the national capital for a Rs 200-crore money laundering case — the same matter in which the Enforcement Directorate has named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused.

Chandrashekhar asked Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders to stop the drama of not knowing him. He dismissed AAP’s allegations that he is trying to malign the image of Kejriwal, Jain and the party on the behest of the BJP ahead of Delhi MCD elections.

Advertisement

The Kejriwal-led party has said that the BJP is making “desperate attempts to deflect attention" from the election in Gujarat and the Morbi bridge collapse there on October 30, in which 135 people died.

Several AAP leaders have reiterated the charge that the BJP is behind the letters as it is “in panic" ahead of assembly polls in Gujarat and municipal polls in Delhi in which “it can foresee a defeat".

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar has become the BJP’s star campaigner and the party is fighting these elections with the support of a thug," said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

On the other hand, BJP’s Sambit Patra has said, “It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of a thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain."

Advertisement

Delhi BJP has demanded a CBI probe into jailed Chandrashekhar’s claims that he had bribed the AAP. State BJP president Adesh Gupta also demanded the transfer of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain from the capital to a prison either in Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, too, demanded Jain’s transfer to a prison in any state except the AAP-ruled Punjab. “If Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gets arrested in the liquor scam as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims, he too should not be kept in any Delhi jail," Verma said.

Advertisement

Jain is in jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Chandrashekhar’s allegations, Gupta said, “He has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to Jain, the then jail minister in the Kejriwal government, for his protection in prison. The conman has also said he had paid Rs 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat. These allegations merit a CBI inquiry." The BJP leader said a party delegation will soon meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in this connection.

Advertisement

In one of the four letters, he alleged that he met AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he was asked to arrange Rs 500 crore for the party’s expansion in southern states. He also gave details of the payment he made to former DGP (Prison) Sandip Goyal.

Read all the Latest India News here