Wasim Rizvi Alias Jitendra Tyagi, Ex-Chief of UP Shia Waqf Board, Booked for 'Dharam Sansad' Hate Speech

Amid widespread outrage over alleged hate speeches made at a religious assembly in Haridwar last week, police have filed a case booking Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, the former head of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, under Section 153-A (promoting enmity). Rizvi alias Tyagi had recently converted to Hinduism.

“A case has been registered against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi. We are probing the case. Police will look into details of the case and act accordingly," Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Singh Rawat told News18.com, adding that the investigation officer will decided if additional sections should be added to the FIR.

The FIR was lodged based on a written complaint by a local resident who said his sentiments had been hurt by the speeches made at the ‘Dharam Sansad’ held in Haridwar from December 17-19. The complaint mentioned Rizvi by name.

The ‘Dharam Sansad’ was attended by several religious leaders, who allegedly exhorted violence against minorities and called for a ‘Hindu nation’. The religious assembly was organised by Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial figure accused of making provocative speeches in the past as well.

A related controversy has, meanwhile, erupted over All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi’s purported remarks against Uttar Pradesh Police.

Addressing a gathering in Kanpur, Owaisi recounted cases of police atrocities against minorities in the state and said they would be published by god. He added that policemen in the state will not enjoy political patronage forever.

Clarifying on his remarks, Owaisi on Friday said a clipped version of his speech was being circulated on social media to trigger controversy.

“A clipped one-min video is being circulated from a 45 min speech I gave in Kanpur. I have shared my entire speech on Twitter now. The context to my speech is amply clear. I was talking about cops who torture 80-year-old men. I was talking about cops who watch silently as mobs thrash a rickshaw driver in front of his daughter. Also, cops who rained lathi blows on a man as held his child in his arms," Owaisi said.

“I said we will remember these police atrocities. Is this objectionable? Why is it offensive to remember how police have treated Muslims in UP? We cannot forget the oppression that was meted out to Anas, Suleiman, Asif, Faisal, Altaf, Akhlaq, Qasim, and hundreds of others," he asked in a series of tweets. “I did not incite violence or make threats. I talked about police atrocities."

The Uttarakhand unit of Owasi’s party had also filed a police complaint on Thursday night, seeking action against those who made hate speeches at the ‘Dharam Sansad’.

On Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too sought action against those who incited violence.

“Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities," she said, referring to remarks made against former PM Manmohan Singh at the event.

“Such acts violate our constitution and the law of our land," she added.

(With inputs from Satendra Barthwal)

