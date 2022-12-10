Over 100 Youths Barge Into House in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, Kidnap Woman & Attack Family | On Video

A 24-year-old woman was forcibly taken from her house in Adibatla area of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana by a group of men who also vandalised her home and thrashed her father on Friday.

The harrowing incident was captured on camera and footage of a large group of men, many armed with sticks, barging into a house and vandalising a car has been making the rounds on social media. Around 100 youths barged into the house and forcibly took their daughter, her parents alleged, as per ANI.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old, identified as Vaishali, is a doctor and has since been rescued. “After victim was kidnapped she was beaten up and threatened by the accused," Rachakonda police said as per Times Now.

“It’s a pre-planned [kidnapping]. Victim is in shock, couldn’t speak anything. Prime accused Naveen is still at large."

The police have reportedly nabbed eight accused and the hunt is on for the others. “We are booking the accused under serious offences including 307 IPC," Rachakonda Additional CP, Sudheer Babu was quoted as saying by Times Now. He also said that special teams had been formed to probe the case.

The police confirmed that it was only a kidnapping case. The woman’s family claimed that she was taken out of her bedroom and made to sit in a car by the accused who then fled the spot, as per Times Now. The police did not respond immediately, they alleged.

“Without her consent, she was dragged out and made to sit in the car and they took her away. Police did not do anything. My daughter was forced, this is injustice, this is sin, what will they do to my daughter? This is completely injustice," the woman’s mother told Times Now.

Advertisement

Police said that they are scanning CCTV footage and further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest India News here