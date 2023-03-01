A multi-storey building collapsed in north Delhi after it caught fire on Wednesday. Around 100 firefighters were engaged in the firefighting operations when the four-storey structure on Roshnara Road near Pul Bangash metro station collapsed all of a sudden.

All the firefighters dousing the flames had a narrow escape, with three of them sustaining minor injuries, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Service.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where the building can be seen reducing to rubble within seconds while the firefighting operations were underway.

Advertisement

The three firemen who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital. They were discharged later, the officials of the Delhi Fire Service added.

According to police, the building housed the headquarters of a private transport and logistics company. It had multiple offices and a godown, where miscellaneous goods were stocked up.

After the fire broke out, residents of nearby buildings were evacuated safely. Even though the flames did not spread out, at least three adjacent buildings developed cracks, a senior police officer said.

The fire department said it received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory on Roshanara Road near the Pulbangash metro station, but as its teams reached the spot, they saw it was a building housing several offices and a godown.

Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and around 100 fire-fighters are deployed for the firefighting operations. Five more fire tenders were called later.

“The fire was brought under control after over four-and-a-half hours of the incident but cooling operations will continue till Thursday morning," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

Advertisement

The fire department said the cause of the fire is not known yet.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here