WATCH: 840-metre-long Tunnel Detonated for Indian Railways Project in Odisha

The construction of BG Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Link project gained momentum in Rourkela steel city, when Indian Railways performed final detonation of 840 metres long tunnel on Saturday. Informing about the same, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted a video with caption: “Final detonation… 840m long tunnel of new BG Talcher-Bimlagarh Rail Link project. #Infra4India." During his visit to Odisha in August, Vaishnaw had said that the ongoing projects in state are being prioritized for speedy construction and early completion.

Earlier in July while responding to a question from Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sarmistha Sethi, railway minister had informed Lok Sabha that 37 railway projects worth Rs 55,219 crore for 4,643 km length, falling fully or partly in Odisha, are in different stages of planning, approval and execution.

Vaishnaw had said that the railway projects include 11 new rail lines covering length of 1,460 km at a cost of Rs 20,346 crore out of which 112-km has been commissioned with an expenditure of Rs 3,789 crore.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BG TALCHER-BIMLAGARH RAIL LINK PROJECT

>TALCHER BIMLAGARH NEW LINE LENGTH: 154-km

>SANCTIONED/ANTICIPATED COST: Rs 1928.07 crore

>YEAR OF SANCTION: 2003-04

>CUMULATIVE EXPENDITURE UP TO MARCH 21: Rs 869.53 crore

>BUDGET GRANT FOR 2021-22: Rs 117.40 crore

>EXPENDITURE UP TO SEPTEMBER ’21 (2021-22): Rs 32.12 crore

>TALCHER- SUNAKHANI (20-KM): Commissioned on 6 January, 2020

>SUNAKHANI-SAMAL (9.95-KM): Earth work, major and minor bridges, ROB/RUBs works are in progress.

>SAMAL-PARBIL (6.53-KM): Earth work, minor bridges, works are in progress. Land acquired upto Km.43.5.

>PARBIL –KHAMAR (14.52-KM): Earth work, major and minor bridges, ROB/RUBs works are in progress.

>KHAMAR-SHRIRAMPUR (19.30-KM): Major bridges and Road Over Bridge (ROB) works commenced.

