WATCH | A Landmine Blast & Militant Movement Along LoC In Failed Attempt to Infiltrate

Two terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terror groups was caught on CCTV camera moving suspiciously along the Line of Control (LOC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The CCTV footage shows the duo’s movement on August 22 before an explosion amid reports of a failed infiltration bid. The explosion took place after one of the terrorists stepped over a landmine, news agency ANI reported.

“On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowshera sector. In reconnaissance by a quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed. The area is being scanned further," said Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

However, an official said it will take some time to retrieve their bodies since they are lying in the minefield.

This comes after the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police averted a “major" terror incident by destroying an improvised explosive device (IED), weighing about 10-12 kg, recovered in the Pulwama district.

Top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 that Pakistan is likely to increase terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir as terror outfits are pressuring the Army to violate ceasefire.

Intelligence inputs accessed by CNN-News18 confirmed that these groups are putting pressure on Pakistan to arrange for their infiltration.

