WATCH | Air Chief Leading 'Gurukul' Formation, IAF Suryakiran Making Heart in Sky at Aero Show 2023

Aero Show 2023: A Gurukul formation led by Air Chief VR Chaudhari, a heart in the sky by IAF Suryakiran were among the mesmerising air stunts in the flypast at opening ceremony in Bengaluru

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 15:15 IST

Bengaluru, India

Air Chief VR Chaudhari led the 'Gurukul' formation at Aero Show 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday led the ‘Gurukul’ formation during the mesmerising fly-past at the inaugural ceremony of Aero Show 2023 being held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station.

The indigenous fixed wing trainer aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was part of the ‘Gurukul’ formation, which had seven aircraft run-in from 12 o’clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level, and flew past over the dais as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries in the audience watched the thrilling air show.

Air Chief Marshal led the formation flying a LCA SPT aircraft, while the other aircraft in the formation were two HAWK-i jet trainer, Hindustan Turbo Trainers (HTT), Intermediate Jet Trainers (liTs), and Hindustan-228.

Another moment from the air show that left viewers awestruck was Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran aerobatic team creating a heart in the sky dedicated to Aero India 2023.

PM Modi inaugurated the Aero Show 2023 on Monday, showcasing India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector. PM Modi said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: February 13, 2023, 14:41 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 15:15 IST
