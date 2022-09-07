WATCH | Bird's Eye Look at Sprawling Walkways, Canals of Central Vista Avenue; Launch Tomorrow

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue on Thursday, which stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate and features revamped red granite walkways and canals, the public will be able to visit it and enjoy the sights.

Before the launch, take a look with a bird’s eye view of the Avenue which is generating excitement amid the public. Delhi Police has launched a traffic advisory before the launch, as well.

Central Vista Avenue, an upgraded model of the Indian Parliament, has undergone significant transformation as it asserts its claim. It will connect the Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate and house the Prime Minister’s new residence as well as the Cabinet Secretariat. Central Vista, once operational, has the potential to be a popular tourist attraction.

The 94,600 sqm Bajri pathway area has been redeveloped into a 1,10,457 sqm Granite walkway, which can make your visits with family and friends more exciting and memorable.

The new parliament building features 16,500 m of redeveloped cross paths with improved public amenity facilities and lawn and garden areas.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police launched an advisory for Thursday to prevent traffic jams amid the launch. Delhi Police said elaborate arrangements have been made in order to facilitate the safety of pedestrians, including children and to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the New Delhi district. General traffic will be diverted from the specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The advisory stated keeping in view the large number of expected pedestrians who will be visiting Central Vista post-inauguration, diversion for buses will start at Moti Bagh Crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Crossing on Ring Road, South foot of Lodhi Flyover, ITO, I.P.Flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate Junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS Flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT- ‘T’ Point, Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm. Read more

