Watch | ‘Call of the Blue Waters’, the New Indian Navy Anthem Penned by Prasoon Joshi

A special song written on the Indian Navy penned by noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composed by the famous musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was recently released on the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam

Last Updated: December 10, 2022, 14:41 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

This is the first time the Navy Day was celebrated outside New Delhi, in Visakhapatnam. (PTI)
At the event, celebrated for the first time outside New Delhi, Shankar Mahadevan enthralled the audience with a live performance as his partners Ehsaan and Loy, and Joshi accompanied him on stage.

President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the event organised at Ramakrishna Beach and along with Chief of Naval Staff and Union Minister of State for Defence joined the Navy officers and their family members in cheering Shankar as he rendered the song with full fervour. The Indian Navy Band rendered instrumental support to the song.

Illumination of the ships lined up in a formation provided a visual treat to the thousands of people gathered along the Vizag beach to witness the Navy Day celebrations. The Indian Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess in a spectacular fashion through Operational Demonstration.

Lyricist Prasoon Joshi, Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani of composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy greet President Droupadi Murmu.

Sailors aboard the submarine INS Sindhukeerthi and INS Tarangini, the sail ship that circumvented the world, welcomed the President as they sailed past the venue.

The Navy commandos carried out a slithering operation from the Sea King helicopter, followed by a demonstration of the combat skills of the Marcos (Marine Commandos) who, after a rescue operation, demolished an oil rig. The Hawk aircraft were also on show, as was the MiG 29 K aircraft.

The Navy’s warships Missile Corvette INS Khanjar, INS Kadmat and INS Kirch, Destroyer INS Delhi, Frigate INS Sahyadri and Destroyer INS Kochi were on display.

News Desk

