WATCH | Car Rams Into College Students Clashing on National Highway 9, They Continue Fight

Ghaziabad police on Wednesday evening registered a suo motu FIR after two groups of students clashed on National Highway 9, outside their engineering college in Masuri.

The reason for the clash appeared to be a fight for “dominance/influence" within the college, according to the police, and about two dozen students in two groups clashed with each other around 4.30pm. Six of them were injured, and six more were detained for questioning. According to the police, the students who clashed were mostly first- and second-year BTech students, a report by Hindustan Times said.

A video of the fight has since gone viral on social media, prompting the police to open an investigation on their own. According to the video, several students flee as a speeding Honda City car approaches them head on. The car collides with one of the students, launching him several feet into the air before collapsing on the road.

“Taking cognisance of the incident, we have registered an FIR for rioting and causing hurt against unidentified students. Six of those involved in the clash were detained by the police for questioning. At least six students suffered injuries but they are stable. The college authorities have been informed," Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural) was quoted as saying in the report.

The video footage has identified both the car and the students involved, the SP said. “The two groups clashed because they both wanted to emphasise their “influence" in college. Many people fled after the incident, and we are attempting to track them down," the SP added.

