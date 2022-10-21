WATCH | Clash for President's Post at Noida Society Turns Violent; Hair Pulled, Slaps Rained, 2 Detained

A bizarre incident of a massive fight was reported between two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of a Noida society. The entire incident was caught on CCTV where two women are seen pulling each other’s hair in the brawl.

The incident was reported at Noida’s Hyde Park society where two groups clashed on Thursday. In the video, a woman is seen pulling the hair of a guard and is also seen slapping her. Several security guards with sticks in their hand are seen surrounding the two women who clashed.

The video also shows several residents witnessing the scuffle with some trying to stop the women from assaulting one another.

According to the DCP Noida, two women sustained minor injuries and a complaint has been registered, reports ANI. The DCP also claimed that two guards have been detained following the incident.

The fights reportedly escalated after security guards were accused of manipulating the local elections in the society and were also accused of helping one of the groups. The two groups have reportedly been squabbling over the elections in the society for days.

