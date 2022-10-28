A car in Delhi ran over several people following an argument with a bike rider on Wednesday, October 26. At least three people were seriously injured and have been admitted to a local hospital.

CCTV footage shows the harrowing incident, where an SUV driver mowed down several people in a narrow lane following a verbal dispute with a bike rider, and then drove away. The horrific incident took place in Delhi’s Alipur area, as per ANI.

Advertisement

The man’s car grazed the motorcycle while passing through the lane, leading to an argument, as per NDTV. Locals intervened and the situation was seemingly brought under control, however, the driver got into his car and rammed it through bystanders before speeding away.

The driver, identified as Nitin Maan, was arrested hours later as the police traced the car’s number plate and identified him. A case was registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder). Further probe is on.

Read all the Latest India News here