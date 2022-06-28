WATCH | DRDO, Indian Army Successfully Test Ingeniously-developed Anti-tank Missile

The DRDO and the Indian Army successfully tested indigenously-developed anti-tank guided missile at KK range in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, on Tuesday, the defence ministry said. The anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) was successfully test fired from Arjun battle tank, the ministry’s statement noted.

In the test, the ATGM hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile, it mentioned. Engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank-launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for Arjun tank, it noted. With the trial, the ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range, it mentioned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO and Indian Army for the successful trial of the ATGM, the statement noted.

