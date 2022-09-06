As Bengaluru continues to struggle with severe waterlogging and floods for the second day after heavy rains on Sunday inundated many parts of the city, citizens shared videos of how the crisis is hitting them on social media.

From going to work on tractors to being evacuated from flooded homes in boats, locals in the city are struggling water is yet to recede.

Continued waterlogging has shut off several key routes, leading to long traffic snarls.

Many Twitter users from the city compared its current waterlogged streets to Venice, with one user writing “Slept in Bangalore, woke up in Venice."

Many IT professionals, unable to commute via 2-wheelers, rickshaws or cars on the waterlogged streets, travelled to work on tractors.

Visuals from Sarjapur road show vehicles splashing through flooded streets as the city waits for waters to recede.

As several luxurious villas in localities were flooded, users shared videos, with a state Congress working sharing, “These are houses worth more than 30Cr."

Another user wrote, “Residents of #divyashree properties have spent more than 10+ cr to buy and live here and this is the situation. What they should do next is file a petition against the builder then we will unearth the history of this land."

This is the second time in a week that the IT hub has flooded, leading to a public outcry over governance and infrastructure issues. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the previous Congress governments’ ‘maladministration’ and unprecedented rains in the capital city for the deluge. He said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don’t recur in the future.

