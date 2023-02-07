At Indian weddings, most people are excited to see the groom’s procession (baraat). To see how well-dressed and with what ‘taam-jhaam’ the procession reaches, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the bride’s relatives. And if the procession reaches unusually, there is a crowd of onlookers. Something similar happened at a wedding in Gujarat’s Navsari.

You must have often seen grooms arriving at their wedding either riding on a mare or expensive cars to pick up their brides. Currently, a video is going viral on social media in which the groom arrived on a JCB. People are sharing this video a lot on their social media handles.

Nowadays, leaving the car and mare, the grooms sometimes reach the wedding by bike, elephant and sometimes even by helicopter. The latest incident is from Chikhli in Navsari, Gujarat, where Keyur Patel (the groom) reached the bride’s house in a JCB for her wedding. A crowd of people gathered to see the groom who came out riding in a JCB decorated with flowers. When he came to the marriage, the relatives on the bride’s side were shocked. People living around the bride’s house also came out of their houses and started watching this scene.

Take a look at the video:

As per reports, Patel watched a similar video online in which a Punjabi groom arrived at his bride’s place on a JCB for his marriage. The video reportedly inspired Patel to ditch a mare and hop onto a bulldozer for his wedding.

It is not the first time a groom has arrived with a procession on JCB. Earlier, a JCB procession had taken place in Betul, Madhya Pradesh for which the police, while taking action against the JCB driver, had collected a fine. A case was registered against him for violation of registration rules and a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed.

