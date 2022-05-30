WATCH | Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Lash Delhi-NCR; Trees Uprooted

Strong winds, accompanied by rainfall, uprooted several trees in parts of Delhi, leading to power outages in several regions on Monday. The change in weather brought much-needed respite to the residents who suffered under a sultry morning, and days of scorching heat.

Vehicular traffic was affected in the Mandi House area after several trees fell due to the storm and rain, according to reports.

Rains accompanied by rumbling thunder and pleasant winds swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hour. Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening with the maximum temperature settling at 40.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season.

