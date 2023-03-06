Home » News » India » WATCH | Chopper Carrying Ex-K'taka CM Yediyurappa Struggles to Land Due to Plastic Waste on Helipad

The pilot noticed plastic around the chopper while landing. Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely

The pilot noticed plastic around the chopper while landing. Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 13:32 IST

Bengaluru, India

The video shows pilot nearing the helipad but aborting landing due to plastic waste. (Photo: Screen grab from video on ANI)
The video shows pilot nearing the helipad but aborting landing due to plastic waste. (Photo: Screen grab from video on ANI)

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing due to plastic sheets and waste on the helipad ground on Monday in Kalaburagi.

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone. The chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone. Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely.

first published: March 06, 2023, 13:09 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 13:32 IST
