WATCH | Hundreds Block Chennai-Bengaluru Highway After Permission Denied for Jallikattu Event, 15 Policemen Injured

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

February 02, 2023, 18:04 IST

Hosur, India

Videos of the unrest showed a large group of people pelting stones at vehicles including police vans. (News18 Photo)
Videos of the unrest showed a large group of people pelting stones at vehicles including police vans. (News18 Photo)

Hundreds of villagers blocked the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway after they were reportedly denied permission for holding a bull taming event – Jallikattu in the Krishnagiri district. Protesters were seen pelting stones as they clashed with police personnel. At least 15 cops were reportedly injured.

Heavy unrest was reported in the Kaamanthotti area near Hosur in Krishnagiri district.

Videos of the unrest showed a large group of people pelting stones at vehicles including police vans. People reportedly took to the streets early this morning and continued their protest until noon. Police allegedly used tear gas shells and were forced to lathi charge some protesters.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/02/whatsapp-video-2023-02-02-at-12.31.22-pm.mp4

Reports suggest that district authorities had initially approved permission for the bull chasing sport, but later denied it.

Enraged participants and people who had come to view the sport staged a protest, blocking the national highway. The protest then turned violent, forcing police to use force against the crowd.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/02/whatsapp-video-2023-02-02-at-12.31.24-pm.mp4

Officials said at least 15 police personnel were injured and the protest on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway caused traffic disruptions for up to10 kilometres.

Following the massive protest, local officials granted two hours’ permission to hold the event, bringing the crowd under control. Traffic movement was also regulated soon after.

(With inputs from Poornima Murali)

first published: February 02, 2023, 17:58 IST
last updated: February 02, 2023, 18:04 IST
