WATCH | Major Fire Breaks Out at Production House Godown in Kolkata

A fire broke out at the godown of a production house in Kolkata’s Tollygunge area, destroying almost everything stored, including film rolls, on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze, a fire department official said.

The godown was stacked with inflammable materials which led to the quick spread of the fire, he said. Fire Minister Sujit Bose stated that 15 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames.

The fire was reported at 6:41 am on Thursday at the godown, which is located on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge.

“It’s a godown used by a production house. The fire has been put out the cooling process is underway. I will be reaching the site to take stock of the situation," Bose said. Forensic experts will ascertain the cause of the fire, as per the official.

“The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It could be due to an electrical short circuit or some other reasons. Our forensic experts are on the job," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

