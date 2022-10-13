Home » News » India » WATCH | Major Fire Breaks Out at Production House Godown in Kolkata

WATCH | Major Fire Breaks Out at Production House Godown in Kolkata

While no injuries were reported, the blaze destroyed almost everything that was stored, including film rolls

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 12:20 IST

Kolkata, India

The godown was stacked with inflammable materials which led to the quick spread of the fire. (News18)
The godown was stacked with inflammable materials which led to the quick spread of the fire. (News18)

A fire broke out at the godown of a production house in Kolkata’s Tollygunge area, destroying almost everything stored, including film rolls, on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the blaze, a fire department official said.

The godown was stacked with inflammable materials which led to the quick spread of the fire, he said. Fire Minister Sujit Bose stated that 15 fire tenders were sent to douse the flames.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2022/10/kolkata-fire.mp4

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The fire was reported at 6:41 am on Thursday at the godown, which is located on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge.

“It’s a godown used by a production house. The fire has been put out the cooling process is underway. I will be reaching the site to take stock of the situation," Bose said. Forensic experts will ascertain the cause of the fire, as per the official.

“The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It could be due to an electrical short circuit or some other reasons. Our forensic experts are on the job," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: October 13, 2022, 12:20 IST
last updated: October 13, 2022, 12:20 IST