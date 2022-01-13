WATCH | Mangaluru Cop Catches Thief After Dramatic Chase, Netizens Praise 'Singham' Officer

A dramatic chase straight out of an action film showing a Mangaluru policeman to nab a mobile phone thief on Wednesday went viral as the personnel in hot pursuit, caught the miscreant in busy streets and broad daylight. The videos show Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Varun Alva chasing the criminals linked with reports of a mobile phone theft near Nehru Maidan.

After a relentless chase through narrow lanes, construction debris and wide busy public roads, the police officer caught the culprit, identified as Harish Poojary. Alva caught Poojary, dropped him on the floor, took hold of his hand and sat on him till his colleagues arrived at the scene.

Netizens have praised the personnel’s quick reflexes, alertness and fitness and have called him “Singham" cop.

