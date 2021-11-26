Watch | Mumbai Drugs Case: Arbaaz Merchant Annoyed As Dad Makes Him Pose For Paps at NCB Office

Aryan Khan’s close friend Arbaaz Merchant who recently made headlines for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai drugs on cruise case was on Friday captured expressing annoyance at his father for posing in front of the paparazzi.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Merchant had appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday to mark their attendance.

In a video that was widely shared all over social media, Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant can be seen posing for the paparazzi while also beckoning Arbaaz to pose as they leave the NCB office. Aslam calls Arbaaz over and smiles for the cameras. Arbaaz however displaying annoyance at his father’s conduct says “Stop it, Dad," while walking off and entering his car.

In another video, Aryan can be seen not acknowledging the paparazzi and walking straight into the NCB office without stopping.

The duo along with Munmun Dhamecha was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 in connection with a drugs bust conducted on a Goa-bound cruise ship. The single bench of Justice Nitin Sambre had granted bail to the accused on October 28.

During the court trial, Aslam Merchant had campaigned for the innocence of his son in the drug bust case. Talking to media he had said in October that his son and Aryan Khan did not even enter the ship and that they were just guests. “Whatever was found, was found inside the ship, not outside," he was quoted saying.

Recently, the Bombay High Court said that there was “hardly any positive evidence" to show a conspiracy between the accused as alleged by the Narcotics Control Bureau. While, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri, have yet not commented on the case, many of his industry colleagues, including Hansal Mehta, Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar, among others, came out in support of Aryan and SRK.

