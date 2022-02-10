WATCH: Mumbai's New Tourist Destination, a Sea-viewing Deck at Dadar Chowpatty

Maharashtra’s tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday inaugurated a new viewing deck in Dadar. Located near the Chaitanyabhoomi, the viewing deck extends over the Dadar’s Chowpatty beach overlooking the breathtaking view of the Arabian sea and the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Chaitanyabhoomi is the cremation ground of BR Ambedkar, the father of India’s constitution. Aaditya Thackeray said they have proposed that the viewing deck be named after Ambedkar’s wife Ramabai Ambedkar.

The viewing deck is meant to host 45 people at a time, the deck has been decorated with lights, plants and boundary grilles to avoid accidents. Developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the structure complies with all necessary rules and guidelines of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The viewing deck is capable of handling strong high tides without any impact.

Aaditya Thackeray posted pictures on his social media pages announcing the inauguration:

With its beautiful view and background, the deck at Chowpatty beach is likely to emerge as one of Mumbai’s tourist hotspots. Youngsters, couples and families can visit the place to enjoy their time with their loved ones.

The free space and sea in the background can be described as a photographer’s delight.

While the view is just mesmerising at any given point in time, the setup becomes even more beautiful with the addition of city lights in the background.

The state government plans to develop 40 more such spots across Mumbai as part of the beautification of the city

How to reach?

Tourists can reach the deck using both public and personal transport. Those travelling by local train can first reach the Dadar railway station, which is located a little over 4km from the Chaitanyabhoomi. Bus, taxis autos can also be used to reach the spot.

