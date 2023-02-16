Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, BJP’s Jayanarayan Mishra, has landed in major soup for “abusing, slapping and pushing" an on-duty woman police officer. The MLA, however, has rubbished the charges and claimed that the officer in fact assaulted him.

Odisha police on Wednesday registered a case on a complaint by Anita Pradhan, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur district. Pradhan was on duty during a BJP protest led by Jayanarayan Mishra when the alleged incident took place.

“Our police personnel were trying to control the situation as a group of BJP workers were marching towards the office of Sambalpur district collector. At this time, I came face-to-face with the MLA, who asked me for my credentials," Pradhan said, adding that the Sambalpur legislator then began hurling abuses at her that she protested.

“Amid this brief vitriolic exchange of words, I was taken aback when the honourable MLA slapped and pushed me. This action coming from someone holding a constitutional post was totally uncalled for," Pradhan wrote in her complaint.

BJP workers scuffled with police personnel during the protest when they were stopped during their march to the district collector’s office. Several videos on social media show Mishra purportedly shouting at the IIC and threatening that he would slap her.

The protest was part of BJP’s three-day agitation across Odisha, citing recent crimes, such as the killing of state minister Naba Kisore Das by a police ASI on January 29.

BJD MP and Ollywood actor Anubhav Mohanty was “shocked" after seeing the video of the incident. “I have always stood for equality and this undoubtedly doesn’t define equality at all," he tweeted.

Mishra, however, outrightly dismissed the allegations. “I did not push the IIC. It was the other way around. Amid the protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha by state BJP, the IIC came out of nowhere, and pushed me," he added.

“I was initially sitting on a chair. When I came to know that our women activists were being mistreated by police, I stood up. The IIC then pushed me saying that I was speaking too much against the police department. It is very surprising to note that an IIC is challenging the Leader of Opposition, and even pushing him," the MLA said.

Meanwhile, the matter involving a female cop on duty has snowballed into a major controversy, with police associations and women activists condemning it. An FIR was registered at Town Police Station against Mishra under sections (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (obscene acts or songs), and 500 (punishment for defamation).

“The matter is being verified and probed. Action will be initiated after our inquiry is complete," Sambalpur superintendent of police B Gangadhar said.

BJP spokesperson Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra said, “A policeman allegedly killed a minister in Jharsuguda district. Now, a woman police officer is heckling the Leader of Opposition. There is no rule of law in Odisha. We are waiting for the CM’s action against the officer." He said that the ruling party is afraid of Mishra as he would raise the law and order issue in the assembly session, beginning on February 21.

BJD spokesperson Shreemayee Mishra, on the other hand, said, “Jaynarayan Mishra is a habitual offender, with 14 cases including murder registered against him, because of which has also been to jail. He is known for threatening and assaulting people."

