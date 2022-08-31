Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday evening in the national capital and offered prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier today, PM Modi greeted the people of the country on the auspicious occasion, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesh.

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the 10-day festival The celebrations will continue till September 9.

Excitement reigned with calls of “Ganpati Bappa Morya" as people in various parts of the country, including political leaders and Bollywood celebrities, welcomed Lord Ganesh. Devotees thronged prominent Ganesh pandals like the Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai in large numbers, standing in queues for several hours.

The festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and fervour in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Throughout Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees dress up in new clothes, throng pandals and Lord Ganesha’s temples to offer prayers and relish delicious foods.

Ganesh Chaturthi symbolises Ganesha’s rebirth and represents new beginnings. In the 10-day-long celebration, devotees worship the god of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity before beginning any significant work.

