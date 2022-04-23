Watch | PM Modi Tries Hands on Musical Instruments at Rongali Bihu Event 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen trying hands on multiple musical instruments during a programme in Delhi to celebrate Rongali Bihu, the Assamese New Year.

The event was held at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Delhi.

PM Modi had last week taken to Twitter to greet people on the occasion of Bihu, Baisakhi, Odia New Year, Tamil New Year Puthandu, Mahavir Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Extending his wishes on Assamese New Year, PM Modi had tweeted: “Happy Bohag Bihu! The special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with it happiness and good health in everyone’s life."

