WATCH | Rahul Gandhi Aces Push-up Challenge With Shivakumar, Venugopal & a Boy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a five-month long march as part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and is said to be walking nearly 20 km every day, was seen performing push-ups on a road on Tuesday during the Karnataka leg of the yatra.

The 52-year-old Congress leader was joined by Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and a child, all of whom were seen in different stages of a push-up, while Rahul Gandhi seemed to be acing it.

The Congress put up a collage video that included a clip of the push-up challenge among many other moments of Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Karnataka leg.

In the video, a boy can be seen joining Rahul Gandhi during the yatra and eventually joining him for a push-up challenge along with DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal.

While DK Shivakumar and the little boy are seen performing half push-ups, only Rahul Gandhi stood out as the one performing it correctly.

“The one full and two half pushups!" Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, sharing a photo.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has taken up a push-up challenge. Videos of him taking up a similar challenge with a student at a Tamil Nadu college in 2021 had also gone viral.

Rahul Gandhi’s fitness has been on display before that also when a photo of his abs is broke the internet in February 2021.

The photo, which was taken taken after a dive into the sea on February 24, was widely shared because of what appeared to be the outline of his abs, faintly visible through his shirt.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Challakere Town of Chitradurga in Karnataka on Wednesday.

The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari, has covered a distance of 905 km so far. It will pass through a total of 12 states, to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

