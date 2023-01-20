WATCH: Shocking Video of Man Dragged on Car's Bonnet For 1 Km in Bengaluru, Driver Identified

In yet another incident of road rage, a man was dragged for nearly 1 kilometers on the bonnet of a car in Bengaluru.

In a purported video of the incident, the driver continues to drive the car despite a man clinging to the bonnet of the car.

According to the police, the man on the bonnet, identified as Darshan and the woman driving, identified as Priyanka got into a car accident and following this they both got into an argument. When Darshan tried to stop her from leaving the scene, she started driving hitting him and flinging him on her car’s bonet.

Two separated FIRs have been filed after the incident.

One, against Priyanka for carrying Darshan on her car’s bonnet. The complaint has been filed under section 307 of the IPC.

A second counter FIR has been filed against four people, the man sitting on the bonnet, and three others — Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay- under section 354 of the IPC.

The incident took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati PS limits.

This comes just days after a 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooty for nearly one kilometre in broad daylight in Bengaluru.

The incident took place after the scooty, which was coming from wrong side, hit the victim’s car on Magadi road. The accused, Sahil, tried to speed away when 71-year-old Muthappa got down from his car and got hold of the scooty’s grabrail. However, 25-year-old Sahil did not stop and kept dragging septuagenarian until the people stopped him.

More cases of road rage have been coming forth this year. Most notably, Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, in which a woman was killed after the scooty she was travelling on was hit by a car after which she was dragged for four kilometers on Sunday in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The CCTV footage of the mishap has been found, and five men — who, police suspect, were under the influence of alcohol — have been arrested for negligence.

