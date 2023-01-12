Watch: Snow Avalanche Hits J&K's Sonamarg; Public Alerted, Vehicular Movement Suspended Till Weather Improves

A video of a snow avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sonamarg has been doing the rounds on social media.

The avalanche was filmed near the Baltal area in Sonamarg, which is located in the Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. No loss of life has been reported as of now, ANI confirmed.

The avalanche was reported following the advisory issued by Tehsildar Gund to the general public in view of snowfall and slippery road conditions in several areas of Gund Tehsil in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The general public was alerted and advised not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas, or avalanche-prone areas till the weather improves.

The IMD on Wednesday predicted that Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh will experience “light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall" on January 12 and 13.

Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla received fresh snowfall on Thursday while Manali and Kufri shivered single-digit temperatures. The meteorological department has forecast more rains and snowfall in the mid and high hills in the state for three more days.

At present, Kashmir is under the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bachha’ following it.

Notably, vehicular movement towards Sonamarg and Nilgrar has been stopped till the weather improves.

