WATCH | SUV Driver's 'Hit-and-Run' Caught on Video After Argument With Bike Rider in Delhi

A video has emerged of an SUV driver purposely swerving and hitting a bike rider after getting into an argument with a group of riders in Delhi.

The incident, recorded by one of the bikers shows the group riding down a Delhi road when they become embroiled in an argument with a man driving a Scorpio car. The video then shows the car driver intentionally swerving his vehicle and hitting one of the bikers from the side. The biker loses control and falls off, colliding with a road divider as the car speeds away.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, directly beneath the Arjangarh metro station in the national capital. The biker who was hit has been identified as 20-year-old Shreyansh, according to reports. He was on his way back to Delhi from a biking trip with his friends.

Shreyansh told ANI that he was driving back to Delhi from Gurugram with a group of friends when the driver began hurling insults and threats at them.

“I was returning with 8-10 of my friends from Gurugram to Delhi when he came near us and started rash driving. He threatened and verbally abused my friend. My friends slowed down a little but I drove ahead. The man sped up, hit my bike and sped away," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police registered an attempt to murder case, after the four-wheeler was identified yesterday. The victim had a complaint on Monday.

