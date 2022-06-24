WATCH | Teenager Falls Off Mumbai Suburban Train After Hitting Pole, Escapes Death By A Hair

An 18-year-old labourer was injured when he fell off a running suburban train after being hit by a signal pole while hanging out of the train in neighbouring Thane district during peak hours on Thursday morning, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The labourer, identified as Danish Hussain Khan, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, was hanging out of a narrow, closed door of a motor coach (which is attached between compartments) of the suburban train along with three other commuters, the official said.

Khan lost his balance and fell on tracks after being hit by a signal pole alongside the slow line between Kalwa and Thane stations at around 9.30 am, he said. Videos of the incident, recorded by some passengers traveling on Mumbai CSMT-bound Deccan Queen from Pune, went viral on social media.

In these videos, Khan is seen falling on tracks after accidentally brushing against a signal pole in an attempt to turn back.According to the GRP, about 20 minutes after the incident, a relative of Khan and some others rushed him to nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in an auto-rickshaw.

Khan sustained leg and hand injuries, and his condition was stable, said the official.

