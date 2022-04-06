WATCH | This Video of World’s Highest Railway Bridge Over Chenab River in J&K Will Leave You Awestruck

Ministry of Railways on Tuesday shared a video of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge being constructed over the Chenab River in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to social media platform, it tweeted: “India’s Unparalleled Engineering Feat! Watch the glimpses of the progress of the world’s highest Railway Arch Bridge over Chenab River."

Indian Railways is constructing the arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3-km-long and is located in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bridge is said to be a crucial link in the 111-km stretch between Katra and Banihal under the flagship Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project. The project by Northern Railways was declared as a national project in 2002.

Noted to be world’s highest bridge, the bridge, at a height of 359 metres, is 30 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The construction of the bridge, aimed to provide direct connectivity to the Kashmir Valley, started in 2004.

In February this year, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had tweeted a beautiful photo of the bridge and captioned: ““The world’s highest #arch #ChenabBridge over the clouds."

In March 2021, the then railway minister Piyush Goyal had shared a video when the the arch bottom of the bridge was completed. In a tweet, Goyal wrote, “In a historic moment, the arch bottom of the Chenab Bridge at night has been completed today. Next, the arch upper of the engineering marvel in making will be completed. It is all set to be the world’s highest Railway bridge."

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh had also shared pictures of the bridge in December 2021. “Splendid pictures of the arch of 1,315m long Chenab bridge, under fast construction in district #Reasi, #JammuAndKashmir. Once completed, the bridge will stand at 359m above river bed level, higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, making it the Highest Railway Bridge in the world," he wrote on Twitter.

