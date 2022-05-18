WATCH | Two Buses Collide Head-on With Each Other in Tamil Nadu's Salem, Several Injured

Several people were injured after two private buses collided head-on with each other in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district on Tuesday. The horrific accident was caught on a camera installed inside one of the buses.

The incident happened when a speeding bus coming from Edappadi district rammed into another coming from Thiruchengode. The CCTV footage of the accident has also gone viral, in which it can be seen that the bus coming from the opposite side suddenly came into the wrong lane and hit the other bus.

The collision was so horrific that it threw the driver and passengers off their seats as the moving vehicle came to a sudden stop.

Those injured were admitted to hospitals in Salem and Edappadi.

