Home » News » Buzz » WATCH: Video of Child Hugging Man in Spooky Halloween Costume Has Internet in Awe

WATCH: Video of Child Hugging Man in Spooky Halloween Costume Has Internet in Awe

A video which is going viral shows a man trying to scare a child wearing his scary costume.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 14:28 IST

International

Child hugs a man in spooky costume. (Image: Instagram/@jayshetty)
Child hugs a man in spooky costume. (Image: Instagram/@jayshetty)

On the spookiest festival of the year, many people have brought their costume game to play during Halloween 2022. In another such instance, a video which is going viral shows a man trying to scare a child wearing his scary costume. However, the child’s reaction is something which has won hearts on the internet and left netizens in complete awe. The video has been uploaded by Jay Shetty on Instagram and the text says, “He only knows love."

The video begins with a child standing next to a bush and the man standing right next to him in a Halloween costume. Further, into the video, the man taps the child’s back and he turns over. However, on looking at the man, he does not fear at all. In fact, he keeps staring at him and then opens his arms. Soon both of them hug, leaving the netizens in awe. Have a look:

Advertisement

“Fearing a man makes him worse. Show some love," commented an Instagram user. People can be seen leaving hearts in the comment section.

Meanwhile, another video of a man who was dressed up as the Nun aka Valak from the Conjuring series has gone viral. The video shared on Instagram shows a man wearing the costume of The Nun and dancing in his living room with some of his family members and friends. He can be seen performing Giddha, Punjab’s traditional dance, with passion while people around cheer for him. The woman filming The Nun couldn’t help but laugh as he claps and grooves to the Punjabi song. One can also notice a man dancing in the background while making a cross with his fingers. The man drew a striking resemblance to the Nun with his costume and on-point makeup. Along with the video, the caption read “POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO."

Advertisement

The viral video has received over 2.2 million views. Internet users couldn’t control their laughter after watching the desi Nun and even gave the Nun Indian names- Nunpreet, Nunjot, Nun Kaur and more. One of the users wrote, “Nunjot Kaur in the house". Expressing their love for the background dancer, another user wrote, “the guy in the back throwing up a cross killed me". A third user added, “What in the desi nun is going on here?". Talking about recreating the video, a user wrote, “We HAVE TO HAVE TO be this on Halloween".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 01, 2022, 14:27 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 14:28 IST

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In White Saree And Sparkly Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande Hosts Fun Halloween Bash: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin And Other Celebs Attend