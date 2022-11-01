WATCH: Video of Child Hugging Man in Spooky Halloween Costume Has Internet in Awe

On the spookiest festival of the year, many people have brought their costume game to play during Halloween 2022. In another such instance, a video which is going viral shows a man trying to scare a child wearing his scary costume. However, the child’s reaction is something which has won hearts on the internet and left netizens in complete awe. The video has been uploaded by Jay Shetty on Instagram and the text says, “He only knows love."

The video begins with a child standing next to a bush and the man standing right next to him in a Halloween costume. Further, into the video, the man taps the child’s back and he turns over. However, on looking at the man, he does not fear at all. In fact, he keeps staring at him and then opens his arms. Soon both of them hug, leaving the netizens in awe. Have a look:

“Fearing a man makes him worse. Show some love," commented an Instagram user. People can be seen leaving hearts in the comment section.

Meanwhile, another video of a man who was dressed up as the Nun aka Valak from the Conjuring series has gone viral. The video shared on Instagram shows a man wearing the costume of The Nun and dancing in his living room with some of his family members and friends. He can be seen performing Giddha, Punjab’s traditional dance, with passion while people around cheer for him. The woman filming The Nun couldn’t help but laugh as he claps and grooves to the Punjabi song. One can also notice a man dancing in the background while making a cross with his fingers. The man drew a striking resemblance to the Nun with his costume and on-point makeup. Along with the video, the caption read “POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO."

The viral video has received over 2.2 million views. Internet users couldn’t control their laughter after watching the desi Nun and even gave the Nun Indian names- Nunpreet, Nunjot, Nun Kaur and more. One of the users wrote, “Nunjot Kaur in the house". Expressing their love for the background dancer, another user wrote, “the guy in the back throwing up a cross killed me". A third user added, “What in the desi nun is going on here?". Talking about recreating the video, a user wrote, “We HAVE TO HAVE TO be this on Halloween".

