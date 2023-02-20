Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy passed away on Sunday morning. The 57-year-old suffered a heart attack. Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and has worked in more than 200 Tamil films. Some of his popular works include Dhool, Giri, Uthamaputhiran, Vaseegara, Ghilli, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei. Several South stars like Rajinikanth have paid tribute to the late comedian. Now, a video of late comedian Vivek talking about Mayilsamy’s helpful nature is going viral on social media again.

In the video, Vivek said in Tamil which roughly translated to, “Mayilsamy, who is an ardent fan of MGR, tends to help people. When we look at it, it appears that Mayilsamy is a good person or an ilichavayan. Like Shirdi Sai Baba, one day Badha will be rich and one day Badha will be poor. If anyone needs it, he will immediately help and stand as a mere person."

Vivek also recalled how during a New Year’s eve celebration, Mayilsamy gave all his money to a musician, who played at an event, and was left with no money for even an auto.

The late comedian also revealed that even if Mayilsamy was out of money, his will to help others never subsided. “Mayilsamy tends to contact his co-stars like Sathyaraj and take money from them when he runs out of his money," he added.

Watch the video:

Reportedly, when Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi visited Cuddalore district during a tsunami and helped the locals. Mayilsamy was moved by his gesture, and he rushed to Cuddalore to help him. He met the actor and handed over his MGR dollar gold chain.

Superstar Rajinikanth among other celebrities visited Mayilsamy’s house on Sunday to pay his last respects. While talking to the media, he spoke about his bond with the comedian actor. Rajinikanth stated that Mayilsamy was one of his close friends, and the two knew each other when they were 23-24. “He grew up from being a mimicry artist to an actor. He was a huge fan of MGR and a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. We used to meet often. I ask him about the cinema, but he used to talk about only two people - MGR and Lord Shiva. We were close friends, but we did not act in many films. I don’t know why," he said.

Rajinikanth also revealed that Mayilsamy used to call him every year to wish on Karthigai Deepam. “Last time, when he called, I couldn’t pick up the call as I was at work. He called thrice. And then I thought, I’ll apologise to him when I talk to him the next time. But, I forgot. Now, he is no more," the actor added.

