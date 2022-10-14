WATCH | Wife Beats Up Husband After Finding Him With 'Girlfriend' in Ghaziabad on Karwa Chauth

A woman was caught on camera beating up her husband on Thursday after spotting him ‘shopping with another woman’ in Ghaziabad. The video of the incident, which took place on Karwa Chauth, has gone viral on social media.

The wife and some of her friends are grabbing the man’s collar and beating him up, while a large crowd watched. When the man’s ‘girlfriend’ is seen attempting to help him, she is also thrashed.

The shopkeeper where the incident occurred can be heard shouting ‘baahar, baahar,'(out, out) requesting that the matter be taken outside the shop.

According to reports, the wife has filed a complaint against the husband. The police are looking into the situation.

The wife was staying with her parents after a fight with her husband, said reports. On Karwa Chauth, she had gone shopping with her mother, and spotted her husband with someone else.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated primarily in the country’s north and west. Married women fast on this day and pray for the long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, or dark fortnight, in the Hindu month of Kartik.

