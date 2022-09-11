Home » News » India » WATCH | Wild Bear, Cub on Prowl in Srinagar; Citizens Advised to Stay Indoors, School Shut

WATCH | Wild Bear, Cub on Prowl in Srinagar; Citizens Advised to Stay Indoors, School Shut

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 22:21 IST

Srinagar, India

The police uploaded CCTV footage on Twitter where the bear and its cub could be seen passing through a road. (Image: Videograb/@SrinagarPolice)
The police uploaded CCTV footage on Twitter where the bear and its cub could be seen passing through a road. (Image: Videograb/@SrinagarPolice)

According to local media, the bear attacked a security guard of a school in Lal Mandi area on Sunday. A school in the area has declared a holiday on Monday for students’ safety

Panic gripped residents of Srinagar’s Rajbagh area as a wild bear and its cub have been spotted roaming for the last two days. Srinagar Police have issued an advisory asking residents of the neighbourhood concerned and nearby areas to stay indoors, while the authorities are looking to trap the animals.

The police on Sunday uploaded CCTV footage on Twitter where the bear and its cub could be seen passing through a road.

According to the local media, the bear attacked a security guard of a school in Lal Mandi area on Sunday. Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, 40, has been shifted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

The fear of the animals on the loose has prompted a school in the area to declare a holiday on Monday.

“Keeping in mind the safety of our students, the school will remain closed tomorrow (12/9/2022 and the exam scheduled for tomorrow will be conducted day after tomorrow(13/9/2022) Praying for the safety of everyone," read a notice by the admin of Presentation Convent Hr Secondary School, Rajbagh.

first published: September 11, 2022, 22:18 IST
last updated: September 11, 2022, 22:21 IST