Watch | Women Sustains Injuries After Speeding BMW Jumps Divider, Rams Into Her Scooty in Mangaluru

A woman riding a scooter sustained serious injuries on Saturday after being hit by a speeding BMW car in Mangaluru.

The incident took place at Ballalbagh junction around 1:20 in the afternoon and was captured on CCTV. As per reports the speeding BMW car jumped over a divider and crashed into the victim, throwing her under another car before the vehicle came to a stop.

The woman and the driver of the other car sustained injuries and are currently under treatment. The speeding car also nearly hit another woman, who was standing on the divider to cross the road as it ran past her smashing into the two-wheeler on the other side of the road. The woman was thrown off balance and fell to the ground.

The video captured the entire commotion. It showed how traffic was moving along quietly until the BMW jumped the divider and rammed into the scooty of the woman. people were seen assembling at the scene of the crime.

While some were seen helping the woman to her feet, others started physically assaulting the BMW driver.

It is suspected that the BMW car driver was under the influence of alcohol. Investigation into the case is however still underway.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man riding a bike survived a collision with a private city bus in Mangaluru on April 8. The bike was dragged for around 50 meters and the bus went up in flames after the collision near the busy Hampankatta junction around 2.30 p.m.

The man on the two-wheeler suffered a fracture in his leg and was admitted to the State-run Hospital while the 20 passengers on the bus got off the bus before burst into flames.

