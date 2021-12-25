Water Supply to Be Affected in Parts of Delhi on Dec 27

Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on December 27 due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday. In a statement, the DJB said residents are advised to stock sufficient quantity of water.

Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, water supply will be affected in certain areas on December 27, it said.

Water supply will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park and Parliament Library premises, according to the statement.

The DJB said water tankers will be available and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

Earlier this month, Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain said that the DJB will install 70 more modern extraction wells to augment the water supply in the city. He added that the government has already constructed 30 “modern extraction wells" which can provide 6-8 times more water than ordinary wells.

His remarks came following the shortfall in water supply faced by several areas in Delhi. The shortfall amounts to over 300MGD in estimated daily demand and supply.

