‘Crisis Situation, Lame Excuses’: What Supreme Court Said During Delhi Pollution Hearing | Top Quotes

The Supreme Court on Monday called Delhi’s air pollution a “crisis situation", insisting on emergency steps as the air quality dips. The Aam Aadmi Party government told the top court that it was ready to implement a complete lockdown in the national capital to control the rising levels of air pollution. However, the step will be meaningful if a lockdown is also imposed in the neighbouring NCR region, it added. “Given Delhi’s compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime. This issue would need to be addressed at the level of airshed involving NCR areas," the AAP government said.

Here are the top quotes by the Supreme Court on the issue:

>Justice Chandrachud: We are in a crisis situation and we cannot go into new measures. We cannot start conjuring up a new image.

>Justice Kant: Are you agreeing in principle that stubble burning is not the major cause and hue and cry has no scientific basis? Why not apply ban on entry of all vehicles to and fro delhi?

>Justice Kant: Delhi govt affidavit is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning

>Justice Surya Kant to Delhi Govt: These kind of lame excuses will force us to hold an audit of the revenue you are earning and spend on popularity slogans.

>Justice Kant to Punjab: You have said that you are penalising the farmers who are burning stubble. But what about the incentives. What about the points on that ? How they will be given an alternative.

>CJI: This is not the way we expected an executive emergency meeting will be held. Construction, power, transport, dust and stubble burning are the issues. Ask the committee created and decide how to implement the action plan by tomorrow evening.

