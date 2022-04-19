We Don’t Buy Peace, We Establish It, Will Destroy Ecosystem of Terror in J&K: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

In a stern warning to those targeting civilians, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the security forces are capable of establishing peace by “destroying the ecosystem of the terror network".

“Gone are the times when peace used to be bought in Jammu and Kashmir. We don’t buy peace, we will establish it. We will destroy the entire ecosystem of terrorism," Sinha told a group of select journalists at Raj Bhawan.

Responding to a question by News18 on the threat issued by The Resistance Front, a front of Lashkar-e-Taiba, to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said the security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir are capable of giving a befitting reply.

Advertisement

“I would not add anything to what the Inspector General of Police in Kashmir said yesterday — our security agencies are capable enough to establish peace," he said.

He said the security forces have already broken the “backbone" of terrorism in Kashmir and those trying to disturb peace would also be crushed.

ALSO READ | Security Forces Given Full Freedom to Crush Terrorists, Their Associates in J&K: L-G

Sinha said that post the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has attracted an investment of over Rs 38,082 crore, which would also generate employment for over four lakh youths in the Union Territory.

He said that several major global players in health, food processing and real estate sector have shown interest and in the coming months, the union territory will see more investment.

Commenting on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24, Sinha said, “The Prime Minister has always given utmost priority to Jammu and Kashmir… I am thankful to the Prime Minister for choosing Jammu and Kashmir to observe the Panchayati Raj Diwas. He would be addressing the panchayats of the entire country from here and it is our honor."

Advertisement

Sinha said that post the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the projects that were languishing for years and new ones are being completed on priority.

“The aim is to provide ease of living to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Post 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has joined the mainstream of development with the rest of the country. We are working towards bringing in accountability and transparency in the system," Sinha said.

Advertisement

He said that on his visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate the first solar panchayat in Palli village and also lay the foundation stone of two more hydro power projects in the region.

“Palli will not be the only solar village, but it will be a model to be implemented in other Panchayats," he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.