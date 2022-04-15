We Remember the Courage and Sacrifices of Jesus Christ Today on Good Friday, says PM Modi

GOOD FRIDAY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message on Good Friday, said the “Jesus Christ ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people." The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote: “We remember the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ today on Good Friday. His ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people."

Good Friday is a solemn occasion observed by Christians across the world. It is the Friday before Easter and is a day of sorrow for followers of Jesus Christ. Good Friday is marked annually, during which Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is a day of sorrow, and penance. This occasion holds significance for Christians around the world as it marks the day when Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden at Gethsemane and was condemned to death by Pontius Pilate, the governor of the Roman province of Judaea.

Since Easter does not have a fixed date of celebration, its preceding event, Good Friday also shifts dates every year. Good Friday follows the lunar calendar, specifically the first full moon to take place after the spring equinox, which marks the beginning of the spring season.

Easter is considered as one of the most auspicious days for the Christian community. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. After the somber observance of the Holy Week marking the events that led to his arrest and crucifixion in Jerusalem, Christians commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ by celebrating the Easter festival on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring. This means there is no fixed date for Easter and it can be celebrated from March 22 to April 25. This year, the festival is being celebrated on April 17.

