'We Were in Panic Situation': Odia Students Narrate Ukraine Stories After Returning Home

It was a happy end of waiting for parents and family members at several places in Odisha as many students went to Ukraine for studies came back from the war-torn area. The emotional atmosphere has seen from the airport to the native village.

Around 200 Odia students arrived in the last few days. Arjit Biswal, a medical student who was stranded in Ukraine safely reached his village at Santa Sahi of Kendrapada. He was studying MBBS in Ukraine. He and his classmates were hiding inside a bunker in Uvano to save their lives. Somehow, he reached the Romanian border on February 25. Then he reached Bukarest, the capital of Romania and reached Delhi on February 28.

Arijit Biswal said “I am studying in Ukraine since 2017. We were in a panic situation. We came together to the Romania border. We had to stay at the border without food."

His mother said, “We felt happy after getting the message that he is in a safe zone in Romania. I’ve no words to express my happiness."

Not only Arijit some students of Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda district also reached home safely. Supreet Swain reached his village Govindpur. “Life was painful, we were in doubt about how to reach home. It took 3 days to cross the border. It is being possible due to the government’s effort to bring back us," he said.

“Romania police are very helpful. The Indian embassy was in touch with us. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia received us. Then we reached Delhi and stayed in Odisha Bhawan. Finally, we reached safely home and were happy with our family. Thanks to Union & State governments," he added.

“We stayed near about 30 km distance from the Russian border. Local people were creating panic. After the intervention of our government, we move towards the Poland border. We had to stay 7 to 8 hours near the border," said Smruti Shikta Behera.

Inputs from Kailash Sahu, Jitendriya Debata and Ashis Satpathy

