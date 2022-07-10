Weather LIVE Updates: IAF Continues Rescue Efforts at Amarnath as Many Still Feared Trapped; Rains Lash Parts of T’gana, Maharashtra

Weather LIVE Updates: Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors in the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine that snuffed out 16 lives. Read More
Pilgrims at Amarnath are waiting for the yatra to commence as rescue efforts for the freak weather accident that killed 16 persons are ongoing. On Saturday, the Lt Governor said effort should be made to clear the debris within shortest period of time. The DGP said majority of the injured have already been discharged and few others being treated at base hospital and Srinagar are likely to be discharged within 24 hours.
Baltal, J&K | Amarnath yatra temporarily stopped in view of cloudburst incident, pilgrims wait for it to recommence pic.twitter.com/gaJCqv5Iaw— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022
The flood situation in Assam improved considerably on Saturday with all rivers flowing below the danger levels and no death being recorded. Still, 6,27,874 people are suffering due to the floods, as per a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). On Friday, it was at 8,88,177. So far, 190 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state this year. A total of 506 villages in 27 revenue circles of 15 districts are still inundated by floodwaters. Among the worst-affected districts are Cachar where 4,28,827 people are still suffering because of the deluge, and Morigaon where 1,43,422 have been affected.
The Indian Air Force on Saturday said it deployed eight helicopters as part of the rescue and relief operations following the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine. The IAF said four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine. “The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, inducting five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave," an IAF spokesperson said.
One more person died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Saturday taking the toll to eight this month, according to officials. Eight fresh cases also took the tally to 82 during the day, according to officials.
Five people were killed and eight others injured in incidents of lightening strike that occurred at different places in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said on Saturday. Five lives have been lost in the state on Saturday - two each in Gorakhpur and Lalitpur and one in Sambhal, the statement issued by the Relief Commissioner’s office said.
They said 15,000 stranded pilgrims were shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni and 25 injured people to hospitals after the flash flood and landslides rummaged through tents and community kitchens on Friday afternoon.
However, undeterred by the incident, many devotees were thronged the Amarnath Yatra base camp in Jammu with a “high degree of enthusiasm and devotion” for their onward journey to the cave shrine situated at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.
In compliance with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives, Rs four lakh each as ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased will be provided within 24 hours, the statement said, adding that eight others who sustained injuries in these incidents in Lalitpur are being treated.
The statement said a 24×7 state-level emergency operation centre is being run by the Relief Commissioner’s office for coordinating and extending help to those who have been stranded or are missing after the Amarnath flash floods on Friday. The centre can be reached on toll free number 1070 for any kind of information or help, it added.
The state had on Friday recorded 25 new JE cases and two deaths. Saturday’s death due to the infection occurred in Dibrugarh while three cases were registered in Barpeta, two in Dibrugarh and one each in Kamrup Metro, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.
Principal Secretary (Health) Avinash Joshi held a virtual conference with the Director of National Health Mission, Assam, M S Lakshmi Priya, and senior officials of the health department and the districts.
Joshi directed all the districts to form a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE by July 16 under the guidance of their respective Deputy Commissioners.
