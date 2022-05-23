Weather LIVE Updates: Flight Ops Hit, Power Cuts in Parts of Delhi-NCR After Storm, Heavy Rain; IMD Issues Strong Wind Warning for Some Areas

According to the India Meteorological, the national capital may have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle accompanied with gusty wind of 30-40 kmph towards afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.

There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many districts, including Jaipur, during the next 48 hours due to the development of a fresh western disturbance in Rajasthan, a MeT department official said on Sunday. The meteorological department has also issued a warning of hailstorm in some districts in the next 24 hours.

Jaipur Meteorological Center’s Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of the new western disturbance, there will be rain with thunderstorms during the next 48 hours in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions. He said that there is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bundi, Bandra, Dholpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Churu, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Pali, Bikaner and Jodhpur.

There is also a possibility of strong wind speed reaching 50 kmph in these districts in the next 24 hours. The official said that there may be hailstorm in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Dausa during this period. Sharma said that on May 24 also, it will remain in the form of thunderstorms in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions of East Rajasthan. However, effects of western disturbance will remain only in the northern parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan. He said that with the increase in temperature by two to three degrees Celsius in the state from May 25-26, heatwave is likely to continue in the last week of May.

