Weather LIVE Updates: U'khand Highway Shut Due to Landslide; Delhi Enjoys Rain Relief After Sultry Days

Weather LIVE Updates: The Badrinath-Rishikesh National Highway was closed near Khankra due to a heavy landslide in the area after continuous rainfall, news agency ANI reported. India is currently witnessing its monsoon season, with heavy showers reported in many regions, while others experiencing a deficit.

Delhi, which had suffered from sultry humid weather for the past few weeks, finally saw relief after continuous rains hit the national capital on Friday. But other areas faced difficulties with extreme rainfall. In Rajasthan, a district collector’s vehicle was seen submerged under a bridge.

Here are the latest updates on weather:

☁ Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday. The spell of rain is likely to continue in the arid state for the coming few days. According to the Meteorological (MeT) centre in Jaipur, 17.8 mm rainfall was recorded in the capital Jaipur till 6 pm on Saturday. Apart from this, 14 mm rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, 11 mm in Chittorgarh, nine mm in Ganganagar, five mm each in Churu and Bhilwara, four mm in Sangaria and three mm in Sikar. In Bikaner and Jodhpur, there is a possibility of light to heavy rain at most places in the next 48 hours, the weather department said.

In most places of Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions, rain accompanied with thunderstorms will continue for the next three-four days. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sriganganagar where the district administration had to sought army’s help on Friday to deal with the problem of waterlogging. An official said that most of the rainwater has been drained after sustained efforts by the army and the district administration. Electricity supply was also restored in 80 percent of the area. Three units of the army are still cooperating with the district administration in water drainage, the official added.

☁ Authorities on Saturday issued an alert to those residing along the banks of rivers in north and central Kerala as heavy rains continue to lash most parts of the State with certain dams nearing storage capacity. Quoting the weatherman, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said heavy rains would continue for the next five days and cautioned people living in hilly regions to remain vigilant. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an yellow alert to eight northern districts - Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Vijayan said 24 relief camps were opened across various districts and over 1,200 people accommodated there. “In this monsoon season, 73 houses were completed destroyed and 1,186 partially damaged. Twenty people lost their lives and nine were injured till now. One person is missing," Vijayan said.

With inputs from agencies

